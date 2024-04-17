Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

