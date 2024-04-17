Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $235,000 in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,769,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

