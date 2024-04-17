Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,401 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FIP opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

