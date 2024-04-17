Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.