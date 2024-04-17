Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $480,000 in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $17,253,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $16,069,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,768,000 after buying an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio stock opened at $214.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,155.05 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $253.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

