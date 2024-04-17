GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GXO. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

