Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.43.

Masimo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.53. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.