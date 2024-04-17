Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 8,288.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 137,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 501.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MMS. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

