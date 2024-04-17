Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 63 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in WD-40 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

WDFC stock opened at $231.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

