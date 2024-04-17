Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TYL opened at $399.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

