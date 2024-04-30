Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 613.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after acquiring an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,084,000 after buying an additional 430,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

