Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,632,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,505,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

