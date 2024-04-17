Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.13% of CyberArk Software worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 37,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.0 %

CYBR opened at $239.97 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

View Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.