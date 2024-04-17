Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

