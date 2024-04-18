Bison Wealth LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

TSLL opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $21.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

