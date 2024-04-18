Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average is $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.