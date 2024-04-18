Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Inogen Stock Performance

INGN stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.49). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

