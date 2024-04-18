Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DCI opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

