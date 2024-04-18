Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $87.24 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.