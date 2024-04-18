Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Down 1.3 %

ENTG stock opened at $129.25 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

