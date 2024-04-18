DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

