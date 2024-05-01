Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $890.66 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $945.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $895.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,195 shares of company stock worth $9,759,898. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.