Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 36,785 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.