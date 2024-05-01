Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 45,711 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 45,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $32,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

