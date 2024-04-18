Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 6,727 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Arvinas Stock Performance
Shares of ARVN stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
