Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $233,000 in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Black Diamond Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

