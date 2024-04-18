Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCPH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

