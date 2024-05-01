New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,550 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 23,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

