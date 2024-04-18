Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 61,601 Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Aldeyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALDX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,245,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,956,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,956,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

ALDX opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

