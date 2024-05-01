Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 6,390 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.