Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 6,390 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 386,497 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.