John A. Mastalerz, Jr. Sells 3,749 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $609,962.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $167.49.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.