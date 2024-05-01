John A. Mastalerz, Jr. Sells 3,749 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $609,962.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $167.49.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.18.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

