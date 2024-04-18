Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REPL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Trading Up 0.8 %

REPL stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.