Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $400,000 in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Oil States International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 528,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,298 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,007,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 956,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

OIS opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $348.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.56.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.22 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

