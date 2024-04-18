Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

CPAY stock opened at $296.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Corpay has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

