Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Mixed Rating from OTR Global

OTR Global reissued their mixed rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

CPRI opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

