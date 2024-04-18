Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a current ratio of 83.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

