e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $190.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.33.

ELF stock opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

