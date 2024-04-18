Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) CAO Mark Pellowski Sells 10,026 Shares

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Pellowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04.

Informatica Price Performance

INFA stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Informatica by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,339,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 1,098,246 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 976,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 653,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at $7,851,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

