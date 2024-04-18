Steven H. Collis Sells 10,754 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.53 and a 200-day moving average of $214.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.37 and a twelve month high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $5,947,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

