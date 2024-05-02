Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

