John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.26. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 44,323 shares traded.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
