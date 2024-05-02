Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.65

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.65 and traded as high as C$3.76. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 66,253 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Westaim from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.18 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.71 million. Westaim had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 86.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 0.1626202 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

