Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 5.5% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $970.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

