Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 5.5% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $970.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
