Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 245,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 517,806 shares.The stock last traded at $29.84 and had previously closed at $29.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Model N Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

