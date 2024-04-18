Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $613.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The firm has a market cap of $265.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.