Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $33,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.30.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

LNG opened at $156.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.



