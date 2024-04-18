Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orange by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 265,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 1,033.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Orange by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 196,445 shares during the period.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
