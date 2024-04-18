Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

