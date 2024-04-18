Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

