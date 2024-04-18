Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

